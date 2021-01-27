WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR announced that 25 people have died due to COVID-19 related deaths and 797 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

 West Virginia was the first state to launch an online vaccination scheduling system. You can click here to schedule.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter