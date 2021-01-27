WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 27, 2021, there have been 1,867,235 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 117,775 total cases and 1,953 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Doddridge County, a 77-year old female from Wyoming County, an 86-year old female from Mineral County, a 70-year old male from Hardy County, a 91-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Hampshire County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old female from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Nicholas County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 56-year old female from Upshur County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, an 85-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old female from Mason County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 87-year old male from Kanawha County.