WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 10:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia DHHR announced that 37 people have died due to COVID-19 related deaths and 1,189 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.
Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stopped in the middle of reading the 73 latest deaths in West Virginia, to address a small group of protestors, taking part in a “Let Us Play” rally outside the Capitol.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
