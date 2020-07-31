WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This morning, the WV DHHR confirmed 156 new positive COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says all 392 fairs and festivals in West Virginia will receive money from the state’s contingency fund in an effort to make up for lost revenue due to closures from the pandemic.

Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced all 419 volunteer fire departments in West Virginia would receive $10,000 from state grant money

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.