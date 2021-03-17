WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice signed an executive order that would allow that restaurants and bars can increase capacity to 100 %.

Also, the capacity limit has been lifted for small businesses and retail stores in West Virginia

Gov. Justice said the mask mandate is still in effect

The West Virginia DHHR announced that 19 people have died due to COVID-19 and 315 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

West Virginia was the first state to launch an online vaccination scheduling system. You can click here to schedule.

