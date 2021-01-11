WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Monday at 12:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Last Monday, Gov. Justice said West Virginians can’t connect winter sports being postponed with the New Years’ Eve Party that happened at The Greenbrier.

The West Virginia DHHR announced on Monday that 12 people have died from COVID-19 related deaths and 1,070 new people have coronavirus in WV.

On Friday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stopped in the middle of reading the 73 latest deaths in West Virginia, to address a small group of protestors, taking part in a “Let Us Play” rally outside the Capitol.

