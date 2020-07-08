Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 110 new cases of COVID-19 as of 10 AM. Wednesday.
At his COVID-19 briefing Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced face coverings must be worn in buildings when social distance can’t be maintained.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- Personal protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again
- Zach’s Noon Update
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Bridge Day Commission announces cancellation of Bridge Day 2020
- Real ID deadline postponed until October 2021