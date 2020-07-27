WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This morning, the WV DHHR confirmed 3 new deaths in the Mountain state and 39 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced all 419 volunteer fire departments in West Virginia would receive $10,000 from state grant money

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.