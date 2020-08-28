WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 1:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This week, Gov. Justice announced that marching bands will be allowed to perform at High School football games after the WVSSAC stated they would not.

Guidelines for marching bands can be found here.

Last week, Gov. Justice changed the face-covering protocol in WV schools.

The WV DHHR confirmed 187 new positive COVID-19 cases with three additional deaths.

Also. Justice’s COVID-19 response team is considering mandatory testing for all students

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

