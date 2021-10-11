WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds an 11:00 AM press briefing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Gruden again said he is not a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of the head coach's 2011 racial remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith.

Gruden apologized for his “insensitive remarks” when asked about the decade-old emails following the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. A Wall Street Journal story last week noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features in an email.