WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds an 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice signed an executive order that would allow that restaurants and bars can increase capacity to 100 %.

Also, the capacity limit has been lifted for small businesses and retail stores in West Virginia

Gov. Justice said the mask mandate is still in effect

The West Virginia DHHR announced that 6 people have died due to COVID-19 and 389 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

West Virginia was the first state to launch an online vaccination scheduling system. You can click here to schedule.

On Monday, Everyone Over 16 Years Old In West Virginia can receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Also,on Monday, Gov. Justice announced that fairs and festivals could resume in West Virginia on May 1.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.