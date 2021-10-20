WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -- What is the future for West Virginia's economy? That is what Ohio Valley leaders came to find out Wednesday at a conference held in Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

Economists say West Virginia lost 94,000 jobs throughout the whole state. To keep in context, West Virginia has never lost this many jobs this fast, according to John Deskins, speaking at the Wheeling Economic Outlook Conference.