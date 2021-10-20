WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing

West Virginia Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations or to find a vaccine near you, visit VACCINATE.WV.GOV or call the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter