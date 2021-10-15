Gov. Justice announces a $1 billion investment in broadband in the Mountain State

"It will change the trajectory of West Virginia."

Gov. Jim Justice made a special announcement at noon Friday about a major investment in West Virginia infrastructure.

The state is investing $1 billion to bring broadband to West Virginia homes Justice noted. State officials hope to bring broadband service and fiber optic cable to a minimum of 200,000 homes, many of them in rural areas. This is the state’s largest broadband investment ever, and the governor and other leaders at this press briefing called the move “historic.”

Justice said this investment “will change the trajectory of West Virginia.”

The initial investment for phase one of the project will be $100 million and have a major impact on the Mountain State and its residents, Justice explained. The state is matching federal funds for the work.

This will set us on a pathway that none of us in West Virginia would have ever thought possible. Governor Jim Justice

Senator Joe Manchin also commented on the broadband announcement virtually.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and will be life and generational changing…It is the same as the 1930s when there was no electricity and then it came to homes. Sen. Joe Manchin

The importance of this project was summarized by Justice.