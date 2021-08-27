WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice to make a back-to-school vaccination initiative announcement; Register for the WV vaccine lottery here

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice will hold a media briefing on Friday.

Ahead of his media briefing, it was announced that Gov. Justice will be joined by United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch.

It was also announced that Gov. Justice will provide an update on West Virginia’s COVID-19 response efforts, and make a back-to-school vaccination initiative announcement.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice said that if mask mandates should happen, a mask mandate would happen in school first.

The media briefing will begin at 10:30 am. You can watch the briefing also on the 7News Facebook page.

You can register for the WV Vaccine lottery here