WATCH LIVE: West Virginia State Of The State Address

Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his sixth State of the State address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature in the House of Delegates chamber.

The address will be given at 7 PM on Thursday.

This address will supplement the Governor’s written State of the State message, which was delivered to the West Virginia Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, to formally satisfy his constitutional requirement to give to the Legislature information by message of the condition of the state at the commencement of the legislative session, marking the first time in modern state history that a governor has delivered his State of the State by written message

The prior night, Gov. Justice announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would have no choice but to postpone his traditional in-person address to a later date.

You can also watch the event on this page at 7 PM and on the 7News Facebook page.