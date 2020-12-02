Wheeling Symphony Orchestra returns this holiday season: watch concert here LIVE next Thursday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is back in the Christmas spirit this season. But it won’t be like the traditional holiday-themed concert.

“The fact that we’re still about to do it, I think, is something that will make people feel warm and comfortable.” John Devlin, Music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

It’s not like the Symphony on Ice you remember, but it will be a first the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has done a holiday themed concert like it.

It’s going virtual this season.

“It’s going to start to feel a little bit like normal, which is a great way to kick off the holidays.” John Devlin, Music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

They’ll be over 50 people, and even guest soloist, Larisa Martinez, in this performance.

“To be able to make holiday Christmas music here and to show it, share our joy is going to be so special.” Larisa Martinez, guest soloist

You’ll still hear your classic holiday favorites as usual and even some new pieces.

“Some of the most beloved Christmas Carols… we have a full orchestra, it is such a special treat to be able to do this.” Larisa Martinez, guest soloist

It’s the 91st year the Wheeling Symphony has done a holiday themed concert.

Wheeling Symphony director John Devlin is just excited for the orchestra to come together again.

“It’s really special for us. Typically, we don’t go more than a few weeks without seeing each other. Now it’s been a few months for the orchestra to get back together. It’s going to feel very celebratory, and we think the people who watch online and on TV will feel the same thing.” John Devlin, Music director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

The last time, Devlin says, the Wheeling Symphony has played music like this in a full format was Labor Day weekend.

The Wheeling Symphony is pre-recording the concert at the Saint Joseph Cathedral. It’ll be an hour long and family-friendly.

You could watch it online here on wtrf.com next Thursday night at 7.