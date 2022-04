WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Five candidates are vying for three seats for the Ohio County Board of Education.

WTRF is partnering with the Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register for a forum.

7News anchor Steve Moore will be asking the candidates questions.

The entire event will be livestreamed from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on both our WTRF Facebook page and at WTRF.com.

Anyone interested in attending Thursday night’s forum can head to The Highlands Event Center.