WATCH: Ohio homicide suspect gets arrested by U.S. Marshalls in West Virginia

WARNING: Video may contain graphic content

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An Ohio man wanted for homicide was arrested Tuesday by West Virginia law enforcement.

Clyde Thomas Littlefield, 21, was arrested at around 7:30 p.m. in Morgantown, W.Va. Littlefield is the prime suspect in the shooting of Edward Charles Hunter that occurred on July 5 in Franklin County, Ohio.

Littlefield was living in an associates residence in the 60 block of Jones Ave. in Morgantown when he was identified by Deputy US Marshals. The U.S. Marshals were assisted by Morgantown SRT and other local agencies when they arrested Littlefield at the residence.

Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia Terry Moore said, “Fugitives often think they can avoid arrest by fleeing the area in which the alleged crime was committed. This arrest highlights the effectiveness of agencies working together to successfully capture those individuals who attempt to avoid arrest.”

