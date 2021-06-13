WATCH! Patterson Dr. in Morgantown turned into a RIVER this afternoon after severe thunderstorms!

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) — Patterson Drive in Morgantown turned into a river this afternoon after severe thunderstorms hit.

A Morgantown resident shared this video to 7NEWS where you can see water is barreling down the main road near the hospital and stadium.

The video was taken around 3 PM Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms hit Morgantown in the afternoon. In our area, the storms made their way throughout southeast Ohio and hit Tyler and Wetzel counties the hardest.

