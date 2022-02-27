WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)-

With the devastation unfolding in Ukraine, members at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church in Wheeling turn to their faith in times of trouble.

Father Jason Charron, the church’s priest, has traveled to Ukraine to help his family and countrymen in any way he can.

Father John Chirovsky is filling in for the time being.

Chirovsky says during this tragic time, we must put our faith in God.

Some said that they saw it coming. Some said that they never did, including a lot of people who are in Ukraine itself. But the important thing is that I suppose after the numbness, or the shock dissipates. We pray, because the power of prayer is the ultimate weapon that we have. Father John Chirovsky, Pittsburgh

Parishioner Mary Ann Mysliwiec says she was shocked when she heard the news.

We’re very concerned and will be praying for his safety and the safety of all of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. Mary Ann Mysliwiec, Member of the church

She says they will keep praying for peace and asks that everyone keeps the country in their prayers.

‘Every Ohioan must care deeply;’ DeWine visits Parma church to observe Day of Prayer for Ukraine

In Ohio, Governor Mike Dewine declared Sunday a day of prayer and to show his support and eattended St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma.