Webinar to help parents prioritize mental health

(WTRF) – Parents, how are you feeling about your children going back to school?

Are you scared? Anxious?

You aren’t alone.

Chances are your children are feeling the same way.

Before we go any further, since we are discussing mental health, if you or someone you know is in crisis right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.

As families navigate the ever changing education landscape this fall, experts say it’s just as important to prioritize mental health, as it is physical health.

The more of a safety net we can build around the youth, the better off we’re gonna be. Barri Faucett, Director, Prevent Suicide WV

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a webinar to help parents with students in grades K through 12 recognize if their child is struggling, and assist them in having what could be a difficult conversation about mental health.

As parents, we need to be able to recognize what a child in crisis may look, sound, feel like, what they may say, what they may not say. So, the more we know then the better off we’re gonna be as far as being in tune with our children’s mental health needs. Michelle Toman, Founder & Chair, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia Chapter

Toman said school service personnel are usually the ones who recognize a mental health crisis in students, but with the pandemic more students are spending less time in the classroom and more time at home.

Also featured in the national panel discussion will be members of the American School Counselor Association and National Parent Teacher Association.

If you’d like to watch the webinar, it’s this Thursday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. Register by clicking here.

If you need additional resources for your own mental health, or the mental health of a student or family member, click here.