Weirton city manager accuses City Council of violating West Virginia law

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Fireworks erupted at this evening’s Weirton City Council meeting, when City Manager Joe DiBartolomeo appeared to resign, but not before accusing multiple members of Council of violating West Virginia state rules on executive sessions, regarding a meeting back in early November of 2020.

DiBartolomeo claims that multiple council members improperly went into executive session, and that he has provided documentation to authorities in an attempt to litigate these charges.

“It is right now before the Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office, OK, it’s being investigated. I’ve provided everything that they need to prosecute this case.” Joe DiBartolomeo, Weirton City Manager

A short time after the allegations were levied, multiple Council members then walked out, leaving the meeting without a quorum.

We’re working to assess these allegations, and we will be reaching out to the Ohio County Prosecutor’s Office for comment, as well as comments from other council members and Mr. DiBartolomeo.

