Weirton city officials and African-American pastors and leaders meet to to spark a conversation

WEIRTON, W.VA (WTRF) — A group of African-American community activists are teaming up with city officials to spark public conversation.

Pastors and leaders within the city are hoping to address social service gaps, public health, and public safety issues that impact those who are unevenly marginalized in the community.

They believe communication is key, and the city administration admits they need to do better communicating. Both parties agree that through better communication– the community can become better as a whole.

They’re not representing the entire Black community. In saying that, lets just invite everybody. That’s what we have council meetings for. But they made a good point. “well, you limit it to three minutes.” Well, alright. We will have meetings now where you can talk for as long as you want on many issues. So, we’ll set an agenda, try to stay to it, keep it civil, and try to make progress. JOE DIBARTOLOMEO- CITY MANAGER, WEIRTON

We’re very appreciative to the mayor, the city council, the city manager, and to all of the principal ones that we met with. We’re hopeful, with this communication re-established, that we will be able to see things get even better than what they are. PASTOR DARRELL CUMMINGS, BETHLEHEM APOSTOLIC TEMPLE

Some gaps discussed at tonight’s meeting include access to knowledge of jobs or services in Weirton. They agreed some don’t have a way of finding this information online– so this will all now be communicated with the help of local churches.

They will meet quarterly, with the next public meeting scheduled for July.