Weirton Police Say Son Is Accused Of Stabbing Father To Death

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Weirton police are investigating a stabbing that lead to a father’s death.
Weirton Police say they received a call around 8:50 Wednesday morning in reference to a stabbing on 1238 Glencairn Road in Weirton.
When police arrived, they say they found homeowner, Jeff Kittle, 54 years old, stabbed to death.
Police were able to detain Jeff’s son, 21-year-old Justin Michael Kittle, without incident
Police chief Walter Charles Kush says Justin Michael Kittle will be charged with second degree murder.
Justin Michael Kittle is being held in the Northern Regional Jail without bond.
