Weirton Police Say Son Is Accused Of Stabbing Father To Death

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Weirton police are investigating a stabbing that lead to a father’s death.

Weirton Police say they received a call around 8:50 Wednesday morning in reference to a stabbing on 1238 Glencairn Road in Weirton.

I’m outside the home where allegedly a son stabbed his father to death around 9am this morning. What we know about the case tonight on 7News at 5,6,10, & 11. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/5LlZyWwViu — Shelby Davis (@ShelbyD_TV) May 19, 2021

1238 Glencairn Road in Weirton

When police arrived, they say they found homeowner, Jeff Kittle, 54 years old, stabbed to death.

Police were able to detain Jeff’s son, 21-year-old Justin Michael Kittle, without incident

Police chief Walter Charles Kush says Justin Michael Kittle will be charged with second degree murder.

Justin Michael Kittle is being held in the Northern Regional Jail without bond.

