Weirton Resource Officer’s Halloween decoration causes racism controversy. Weirton PD responds

Weirton W.VA (WTRF)- A Weirton Resource Officer’s Halloween decorations went viral this weekend after some people on social media are claiming the decoration is racist.

The decoration in question is the decoration hanging from a tree which you can view below.

Weirton Police have looked into the matter and have released a statement after investing the scene at Officer Sam Krzy’s residence.

The Weirton Police Department understands the decorations at one of fellow officers’ home, may have caused some neighbors and others some disturbance. This department immediately started an investigation into the matter, and after weighing the evidence of each side, has concluded that our officer’s incident has been spun into a situation of intended racism is absolutely not the case. The Yard decoration prop is an alien hanging from a tree, that was cropped out to show it individually, and was not pictured with the rest of the yard Halloween decorations that were displayed in the same yard. It is this officer’s off-duty hobby of working with various haunted houses in assisting them with decorating for the Halloween season. The totality of the situation needs to be aired to show that this was not an isolated incident of disrespect towards anyone. This particular decoration along with all the other decorations have been displayed in the officer’s yard every year for the past 15 years. Even to the point that this officer received local recognition by the local news media 4 years ago, for his Halloween decorating enthusiasm. Weirton Police Dept.

