Weirton Tire and Auto employee arrested for stealing and reselling tires

Weirton W.VA- The Weirton Police department made an arrest of a Weirton Tire and Auto employee after officer set up an undercover sting.

Police received a complaint that an employee from Weirton Tire and Auto was possibly stealing tires from the business and placing them in ads for re-sale.

Weirton PD says that John R. Listisan, 58 from Coraopolis PA, was arrested for receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Detectives say they believe the value of the stolen tires over the past two months is approximately $2,700