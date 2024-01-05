WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Within just 10 days in December, traveling around Brooke and Hancock Counties became much more difficult.

Between the Market Street and Jennings Randolph Bridge closures, Weirton City Council says definitive answers on reopening have been hard to get…and they’re looking downstate for answers.

A special meeting Friday brought together mayors, commissioners and state representatives, all for one reason: they want to be connected again.

Between the closure of bridges in Chester and Follansbee and fewer lanes open on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, they say the lack of ways to get across the river is changing life at the top of West Virginia.

They’ve written an open letter to the Division of Highways, saying they want solutions, not paralysis.

“Whenever you’re in Hancock and the northern part of Brooke County, getting around, going from four to one and a half bridges is a tough, tough call.” Mike Adams, Weirton City Manager

Council members also touched on issues Weirton drivers feel below their tires every day.

Aside from patching issues on US-22, the city says one-fifth of the lights on road signs and intersections don’t work at all, including at the Harmon Creek and Main Street exits.

After contacting Division of Highways District 6, they say they were told one crew handles highway lighting for the entire state.

Weirton officials say that situation is dangerous, especially in spots like the ramp from State Route 2 to US-22.

“We’re not here to pick on District six. We want answers from the people that are pulling the strings.” Fred Marsh, Weirton 3rd Ward Councilman

They say they understand how many road-related demands there are across the state, and that there are so many dollars to go around.

But they want to hear from downstate officials on how more money from programs like Roads to Prosperity can make their way up here—and have the public that pays the bills see them in person.

“At one point we were at any rate, as the councilman said, we were the largest taxpayer in the state of West Virginia. And we want to be that again.” Mike Paprocki, Executive Director, Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission​

But hope may come through the Department of Transportation.

A bridge replacement program could eventually put a new structure in place of the 119-year-old Market Street Bridge, which has also sat dormant since before Christmas.

At the meeting, Hancock County Commissioners also gave an update on when the Jennings Randolph Bridge will be open.

They say it will take about three weeks to get a lane open on each side, and will reopen fully within the next few months.