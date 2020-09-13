Welcoming Week: immigrants and refugees welcomed into the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – America’s history is one made up mostly of immigrants. This week, one group is helping welcome new immigrants and refugees to the mountain state.

Across West Virginia, organizations like the West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry (WVIRM) have helped immigrants and refugees settle into a new life in the mountain state.

“Our state has a long history of immigrants in this country and specifically in this state.” Ibtesam Barazi, WVIRM president

The group is dedicated to helping refugees seeking to escape the current crisis in Syria as well as other areas across the globe. With the help from “Welcoming America”, the WVIRM is hosting their first “Welcoming Week.”

WVIRM president Ibtesam Barazi, who was a Syrian immigrant herself, says this event is a way to open doors to these new arrivals.



The WVIRM kicked off their first “Welcoming Week” with a virtual presentation from “Welcoming America.” Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The organization has “welcomed” three asylum-seeking families to the state of West Virginia and is still supporting two of them.

These families, fleeing due to civil wars or ethnic or tribal conflict, are receiving resources such as access to housing, food, and school supplies for children through the WVIRM.

Barazi says immigrants coming to the state of West Virginia often have the same questions she had when she decided to move 45 years ago.

Why would someone like me who is coming all the way from Damascus, Syria choose Charleston, West Virginia to live and build a family and make Charleston my home? Because it’s a very nice place to live. Ibtesam Barazi, WVIRM president

The WVIRM’s goal is to make refugees feel welcome with a simple message. Barazi says the “Welcoming Week” is designed to encourage refugees and immigrants to “come on into West Virginia, it’s a beautiful state.”

For more on the WVIRM’s mission and a complete list of events this week, click here.