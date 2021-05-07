‘We’ll Be Close Enough’ WV To Remove Mask Mandate On June 20 No Matter What

(WTRF)- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the mask mandate can be removed in West Virginia on June 20 on West Virginia’s birthday.

“That’s what we project, and that’s the date we are going to go with. It just coincides perfectly,” Justice said.

According to the governor, by that day, health officials are projecting 65% of all West Virginians 12 years of age and older, pending FDA authorization to give the Pfizer vaccine to 12 to 15-year olds, will have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The projected percentages are 75% for West Virginians 50-years old and up, and 85% for West Virginians 65 years of age and older.

‘We’ll be close enough’ Gov. Justice said if we don’t hit the recommended percentage numbers for vaccinations.

According to the governor, this projected date does not mean West Virginians cannot continue wearing masks if they chose to do so as an additional precaution.

This is a developing story as Gov. Justice is currently giving his coronavirus briefing, stick with 7News for updates.

