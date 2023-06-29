OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Attention potential pilots—the aviation industry needs you right now.

From airlines to personal transport, there is a huge need for experienced flyers and West Virginia is filling the gap.

The green and black met the black and gold at the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport to announce the aviation program is moving upstate.

Marshall University’s Bill Noe flight school is adding a location at the airport for West Liberty students, to help them learn how to get their wings.

The two schools are partnering to allow West Liberty students to get a four-year degree and earn their FAA license.

By the fall of 2024, the schools say they’ll be providing a workforce the region needs, as West Liberty is just miles away from the Pittsburgh Airport.

And as for the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport, they have many more plans for its runways.

“Today it’s focused on pilots. But I think the next steps are around manufacturing and services. This is an incredibly underutilized asset in our community and we need to take better advantage of it.” David McKinley, Chairman of the Board of Governors, West Liberty

“There’s a tremendous impetus for all universities across West Virginia to work with each other and to see what is it that you’re doing and could something like that work up in here in Wheeling? And the answer, of course, is yes.” Nancy Ritter, Director of Aviation, Bill Noe Flight School at Marshall University

Marshall University says their commitment to safety will never be compromised.

Their aircraft includes the Cirrus S-R 20 aircraft, which the school says prepares future aviators for what they’ll be flying on the job.

And for those on the fence about an aviation career—

Ritter says those without a pilot in their family are usually unsure about becoming one themselves…but anyone who tries can get in the cockpit.