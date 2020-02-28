West Liberty University issues statement on coronavirus

West Liberty, WVA (WTRF)- WLU is carefully monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and is taking proactive and prudent measures to ensure the health and safety of its campus community, according to Media Relations Director Maureen Zambito.



Director of Student Health Services Christy Bennington, RN BSN is in close contact with the Ohio County Health Department and monitors updates from the CDC.

WLU advises all students and faculty to avoid nonessential travel to areas/cities/countries with contagious disease outbreaks and has implemented a travel form to be completed by anyone with plans of international travel or travel to any areas affected by contagious disease outbreaks.

WLU also has a critical incident response team in place that meets regularly and plans for emergencies and the possibility of pandemics.

Hand sanitizer stations are present at strategic places around campus and the WLU campus community is reminded via email instructions that everyone can help prevent the spread of infectious diseases by practicing the following:

· Handwashing with soap and water; if that’s not possible, use hand sanitizer

· Covering mouth and nose with sleeve or a tissue when sneezing or coughing

· Avoiding close contact (touching or shaking hands) with people who are sick

· Avoiding mouth, nose, and eyes contact

· Staying home when sick

West Liberty University has no students studying abroad at this time.