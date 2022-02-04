West Virginia act would dictate that schools can’t promote, embrace, or endorse stereotypes based on race, sex

West Virginia lawmakers have waded into the teaching of race and identity in schools.

A measure to ban the teaching that one group is superior to another has taken the first step toward becoming state law.

Dubbed the “The Anti-Stereotyping Act” by its sponsors, the bill dictates that public and charter schools can’t “promote, embrace, or endorse stereotypes” based on race, sex, ethnicity, religion or national origin.

It says schools cannot compel students or staff to believe that “one race, sex, ethnicity, religion, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior to another.”

The bill passed through the House Education Committee on party lines and will now head to the Judiciary Committee.