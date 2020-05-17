West Virginia adds 22 confirmed cases overnight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Department of Health and Human Resources saw an increase in positive cases Sunday morning.

From 5 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, confirmed cases jumped 22, bringing the total to 1,492 in West Virginia.

The Cumulative Percentage of Positive Results continues to decline and is currently under two percent.

The DHHR did not announced any new deaths Sunday morning.

The Mountain State’s 65th coronavirus death was reported Saturday at 5 p.m. The victim was a 89-year-old male from Fayette County.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (57), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (207), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (28), Mingo (4), Monongalia (117), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (47), Wyoming (2).

Latest Posts: