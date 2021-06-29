West Virginia AG blasts Calif. travel ban to WV

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey strongly criticized California’s ban on state-funded travel to West Virginia and other states as an affront to the respect that the Constitution affords each state to govern as its constituents deem fit.



The Attorney General’s criticism came Tuesday in response to a travel ban related to West Virginia’s passage of legislation relating to single-sex participation in interscholastic athletic events.



“States should not penalize other states because of policy differences,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The economic coercion demonstrated by California is an affront to the dignity of other co-sovereign states and amounts to legislating across state borders in an effort to force the radical world view of large states onto those living elsewhere.



“Federalism works best when individual states can pursue policies supported by their own constituents, and in West Virginia our office will defend the state’s efforts to protect the integrity of women’s sports. Title IX opened many opportunities for girls and women across the Mountain State and beyond. This legislation preserves fair competition. It is simply wrong for other states to exert financial pressure in such a manner.



“West Virginia is a beautiful state, and I continually urge everyone – in California and elsewhere – to experience its magnificent hills, streams and adventure, as well as its loving people,” he continued.



The California prohibition now bans state-funded travel to West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, Montana and North Dakota, along with 12 other states previously added to the list.



The Attorney General announced June 17 his office would intervene in defense of West Virginia’s newly passed law.