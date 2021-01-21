West Virginia agency approves Frontier restructuring plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials have approved a plan by Frontier Communications to emerge from bankruptcy.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports the West Virginia Public Service Commission issued orders last week that accepted the reorganization plan.

The plan includes promises to make capital improvements, expand broadband and meet monthly and quarterly reporting requirements.

 Frontier spokeswoman Allison Ellis said Wednesday in a statement that the approval is another step toward the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Fourteen other states have also approved the company’s restructuring plan.

