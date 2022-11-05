WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.

Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, the program can also cover past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, and other costs.

I would encourage everyone to go to the website and you can see a list of eligibility requirements to qualify for the program as well as documents that might be required for any eligible homeowner to start an application. Jessica Greathouse, WV Housing Development

The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program launched in March 2022 to connect eligible homeowners with federal COVID relief funds to help them maintain housing stability.

Those who own their homes and do not have a mortgage may still qualify for assistance with other expenses, including utilities.

As of now, West Virginia Homeowners Rescue has paid out $8.2 million to about 3,100 applicants across the state.