West Virginia announces reimbursement program for hospitals, nursing homes

During his Monday briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would reimburse nursing homes and hospitals.

The program called ‘ Save Our Care’ will be a 4-6 month reimbursement program, which will take 3-6 weeks to get up and running.

Gov. Justice said the main issue at the health care level is staffing and the money could be used to bring in additional staff on a contract basis, or moving a same-day surgery and utilizing those personnel instead for general hospital care.

Reimbursements will be submitted by the hospital to the WV DHHR and then they will go to the Governor’s office. More information on the process will be given during the upcoming briefings.

West Virginia will use federal dollars to reimburse the hospitals and nursing homes from leftover CARES money and also from the American Rescue Plan.

Gov. Justice added that we are at the peak of the current surge and that we could be at a potential crisis point.