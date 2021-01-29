West Virginia Announces Winter Sports Attendance, Guidelines, Conditioning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has informed high schools of key information leading up to the start of winter sports, including attendance guidelines for winter sports, and a conditioning period for all sports.

The release to schools also covered cheerleading, and when teams can/cannot practice.

Information on those subjects is below.

Attendance

The WVSSAC sent a memo to schools outlining who can be in attendance as fans for winter sports this season.

According to the release, basketball and wrestling events will be able to host fans that include parents, grandparents and household members.

Swimming, however, will be based on “facility guidelines/limitations,” according to the release.

Conditioning Period

Basketball, swimming and wrestling teams cannot begin official practices until February 15. However, those teams can begin a week of conditioning on Feb. 8.

That was confirmed by multiple school administrators, Friday.

Those teams will be able to get a week’s worth of running and weight lifting in, as a team, prior to the start of practices. However, teams won’t be allowed to pick up a basketball, get in a pool, or have direct contact during that week.

Fall and spring sports teams will be able to condition together beginning February 15.

Practice/Games in relation to school

According to the release by the WVSSAC, if a county or school is designated as remote learning only, no practices or contests can be held during that time period.

Once a school or county resumes either in-person learning, or a blended learning model, practices and contests can resume.

Cheerleading

The WVSSAC has instructed that only cheerleaders for the home team will be allowed to attended sporting events this year, and they will follow the same attendance guidelines as the players.

The release recommends, “that cheerleading squads be split and alternate games attended to reduce the number of cheerleaders on the floor for basketball due to limited space.”