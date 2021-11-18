West Virginia approved for first online charter school

In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, photo fifth grade teacher Lauren Furst leads an online class at Meridien Public Charter School, in Washington. Several DC charter schools have been doing in-person teaching for small groups of students. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A new state board has approved West Virginia’s first statewide online charter schools.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board on Wednesday approved the West Virginia Virtual Academy and the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia.

Both will enroll students from kindergarten through 12th grade starting next year. The West Virginia Virtual Academy will be operated by Stride Inc.

The Virtual Preparatory Academy is operated by Accel Schools, which also will run brick-and-mortar charter schools in Nitro and in Jefferson County.

The board approved three brick-and-and-mortar schools last week, including one in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown.