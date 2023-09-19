(WTRF) – September is National Recovery Month and is celebrated to highlight those who have recovered from addictions and give hope to those still struggling.

West Virginia has the highest overdose rate in the country… and several organizations work hard to fight the opioid crisis plaguing the state.

One of those organizations is First Choice Services, a Charleston based company that helps operate the addiction and mental health help line – HELP4WV.

“National Recovery Month has a couple of different purposes. First of all, it is to remind people who are still struggling with addiction that there is help out there and that they can have a future in recovery. Second, it’s to celebrate people who are in long term recovery. There’s a real concept of living recovery out loud now here in this state with people who are very proud to say that they’re in long term recovery.” Sheila Moran | Director of Communications & Marketing, First Choice Services

Moran also says people need to know there is help available here in our area.

If you or someone you know would like some help, call 1-844-435-7498.