West Virginia bill could lead to criminal charges for fentanyl exposure

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Monday increasing the penalties for persons who expose first responders and other frontline workers to fentanyl.

HB 2184 amends existing West Virginia law to further penalize those who expose governmental representatives to fentanyl and other harmful drugs and chemicals, and for causing harm.

Examples of workers this bill applies to include governmental representatives (any officer or employee of the state or a political subdivision, or a person under contract with said entities,) healthcare providers, utility workers, law enforcement officers, correctional employees, and emergency medical service persons.

Charges could include malicious assault, unlawful assault, battery, assault, and misdemeanor or felony exposure.

HB2184 passed 94-2.

