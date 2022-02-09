West Virginia bill that would lower unemployment from 26 weeks to 20 weeks passes Senate

A bill that would reduce the maximum amount of unemployment benefits in West Virginia from 26 weeks to 20 weeks has passed the state Senate.

The number of allowable weeks for the benefits would be tied to the state’s unemployment rate.

It’s currently at 3.7%, the lowest on record. If the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, the maximum duration of benefits would be 12 weeks.

The Senate also passed a separate bill to require four specific jobs search activities a week for those receiving unemployment benefits.

Those who fail to comply would be ineligible for benefits.

Both bills now go to the House of Delegates.