West Virginia bill would allow prescription of certain drugs to treat COVID-19

A West Virginia bill introduced would allow a physician, physician assistant, or advanced practice registered nurse with prescriptive authority to prescribe or administer the anti-malarial drugs for COVID-19.

Failure to fill or dispense the prescriptions would result in a $5,000 for each act unless the drugs were not available.

The bill says the purpose of this bill is to authorize physicians and pharmacists to fill and dispense prescriptions for the anti-malarial drugs hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine or the drug ivermectin for off-label use as a therapeutic drug to provide prophylaxis for an outpatient at home or an inpatient (hospital) with COVID-19.

The legislation has been sent to the House of Health and Human Resources.

