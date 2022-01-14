West Virginia bill would ban most abortions after 15 weeks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There have been several Republican-controlled states in the last few years trying to roll back abortion rights across the country. Now it’s happening in West Virginia where House Bill 4004 would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

Experts say this bill is very similar to the one that passed in Mississippi and is now at the U.S. Supreme Court. The bill was introduced on Wednesday by 11 Republicans from all across the state. The only exceptions to the 15-week rule would be in cases of medical emergencies or of severe fetal abnormality. If a medical professional intentionally violates the law, they could lose their medical license.

“I could truly tell you have I had not had that, I wouldn’t be here today. At the age of 22, I was not ready to have a child, especially with someone who was unstable. Like, it was not viable,” said Ash Orr, a pro-life advocate talking about the time she crossed state lines to get an abortion.

“I actually have a sister-in-law who is pregnant with my first niece. Her name is Macy, and just last week I was able to see a video of an ultra sound that she just recently had at 16 weeks and two days, and it was so incredibly beautiful because we got to see and hear her heart beating almost rhythmically, and so for me when I looked at that ultra sound picture, I felt this deep love and passion for her, but I also felt a little bit of pain because in West Virginia, she could be killed at this moment in pregnancy, and I’m not okay with that,” Delegate Kayla Kessinger (R) Fayette.

Right now, the bill is scheduled for a public hearing at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Capitol.