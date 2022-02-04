West Virginia bill would hold employer accountable if worker dies from covid vaccine mandate

A West Virginia bill, introduced Thursday, would make an employer responsible if an employee dies from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The Senate bill, SB578, would hold the employer accountable if an employee would become ill, injured or died from a mandated COVID-19 vaccine.
The bill says it would also hold the business responsible if a mandate is enforced that requires an employee to be vaccinated to retain employment.
The bill was introduced by Mark Maynard, (R)-Wayne and has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary and then to the Committee on Finance.
