West Virginia bill would hold employer accountable if worker dies from covid vaccine mandate

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A West Virginia bill, introduced Thursday, would make an employer responsible if an employee dies from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Senate bill, SB578, would hold the employer accountable if an employee would become ill, injured or died from a mandated COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill says it would also hold the business responsible if a mandate is enforced that requires an employee to be vaccinated to retain employment.

The bill was introduced by Mark Maynard, (R)-Wayne and has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary and then to the Committee on Finance.

You can view more of the bill here