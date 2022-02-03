West Virginia Bishop scheduled to speak at Pro-Life Rally

Mark E. Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston will be speaking at the annual Pro-Life Rally in Charleston W.V. on February 7th.

Fellow West Virginians will join Bishop Brennan at the lower rotunda at 9 a.m. as he speaks at the rally and offers the invocation.

Beginning at 11 a.m. the Bishop, along with those in attendance, will be introduced in the House/Senate Galleries.

Bishop Brennan released a statement on pro-life issues in our state and country in advance of the event saying,

“We must show we are both pro-child and pro-woman. Many mothers are in truly difficult situations and struggle over the decision to have or to abort their child. We need to understand that, without denying our principles.” Most Rev. Mark E. Brennan, Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

In his statement the Bishop also calls on all West Virginians to work toward strengthening and expanding programs that support pregnant women and their children.