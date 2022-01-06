West Virginia boy’s GoFundMe featured on Elvis Duran

A Benwood, West Virginia boy was featured on the popular morning radio show Elvis Duran.

Jaymison Redman, 10 years old, has had three brain surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and is currently no longer in remission for a brain tumor.

A GoFundMe was set up by the family of Jaymison, called Jaymison Strong, and that GoFundMe was talked about during the Elvis Duran morning show on Thursday.

You can listen to the segment in the above player.

You can also follow Jaymison’s journey on the Prayers for Jaymison Facebook page

Recently, Coach’s in McMechen raised over $3,000 for Jaymison with their Coach’s Cares program.