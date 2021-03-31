West Virginia Broadcasters Association Opposes WV Personal Income Tax

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Broadcasters Association (WVBA) has joined with local businesses and Chambers of Commerce to oppose the personal income tax.

The WVBA says that West Virginia businesses and its citizens need to rebound and grow and that the West Virginia income tax bill will not allow that to happen.

“West Virginia is headed for a crisis,” the WVBA says in a commercial, which can be viewed above.

The WVBA website gives over 10 reasons on why the personal income tax bill should not be passed, those include: WV will have the highest consumer sales tax in the nation at the rate of 7.9% (then add the 1% municipal tax) Higher than California, New York and surrounding states, A tax on advertising hinders public access to news and information. 40 states have considered and rejected the idea, and The proposal still leaves a funding gap of $152 million dollars.

The governor has been pushing for the elimination or phasing out of the tax for several weeks. He says removing the state income tax would raise wages and home values while bringing more people and businesses to the Mountain State.

The WVBA is asking citizens to contact their legislature to let them know that West Virginia does not need more additional taxes. You can make that request here