West Virginia church collapses after 128-year history

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — A 128-year-old West Virginia church has collapsed suddenly in the middle of the night.

The Register-Herald reports Bramwell’s historic Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, which has stood since 1893, caved in about midnight on Thursday.

Mayor Louise Stoker says the church’s original congregation included many of the town’s first residents.

The Independent Bible Church later occupied the building before donating it to the town, which had been planning to conserve the historic structure.

Workers clearing the debris noted things that could be saved such as large wooden beams, the old church bell and stained glass windows that were mostly intact.

Stoker says the town council will discuss what to do next.