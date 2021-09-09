West Virginia city approves $750 for vaccinated workers

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in West Virginia’s largest city has approved giving $750 to all city workers in Charleston who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The City Council approved the move Tuesday night, giving a $250 boost to Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s original $500 proposal.

The city will use American Rescue Plan funding for either a cash payment or a $750 health savings account contribution to eligible employees.

Elected officials don’t qualify for the program.

Workers must have at least two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

City employees have until Oct. 31 to submit vaccination cards to participate in the program.