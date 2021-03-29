West Virginia City Eyes Black Hair Non-Discrimination Bill

Shelly Smith braids hair for Bridget Dunmore at her salon, Braid Heaven Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Kansas City, Kan. Legislators in Kansas and Wisconsin are considering whether to revise their states’ anti-discrimination laws to ban bias in housing, employment and public accommodations based on hairstyles “historically associated with race” such as braids, locs and twists. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The city of Beckley is poised to join Morgantown and Charleston in passing a local ordinance to protect Black West Virginians from discrimination based on how they choose to wear their hair.

The Register-Herald reports Tarsha Bolt has been pushing for change since her son was told to remove his dreadlocks for high school basketball. His hair conformed to U.S.

Army policy for Junior Reserves Officers Training Course, but violated the basketball teams’ standard.

When he removed his dreadlocks, his hair no longer met the Army standard.

A majority of city council members told the paper that they support prohibiting discrimination based on hair textures and hairstyles.